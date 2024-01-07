Is the duck boom about to bust? Some of the numbers are concerning

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s been a tough year for our waterfowl-hunting friends down South. The few rounds of severe winter weather that affected wetland and food conditions in Canada, North Dakota, and South Dakota during the months of October, November, and December were enough to push some ducks and geese out of the breeding grounds.