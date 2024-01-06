Wisconsin’s Waukesha, Washington county buck kills down 6% from ’22, but up from five-year average

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hunters in Wisconsin's Waukesha and Washington counties fared better then those in many other counties when it came to shooting bucks during the 2023 gun deer season, but the antlerless kill dropped dramatically from 2022 and the five-year average (2018-22). The buck kill in the two counties dropped around 6% from 2022, but was up compared to the five-year average. The Waukesha County buck kill was up 6.1% over the five-year average; Washington County up 7.5%.