Wisconsin DNR purchases 30 acres, sells 20

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the purchase of 30 acres, the sale of 20 acres, and exchange of two small parcels at its last meeting. The board approved the purchase of 30 acres from Lisa Leonard Heck, of Muskego, for $525,000 for the Big Muskego Lake Wildlife Area in Waukesha County.