Search
Friday, January 5th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, January 5th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Melissa Bachman to speak at the Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International’s annual banquet set for Feb. 9-10

Melissa Bachman, host of Winchester Deadly Passion and other programs, will speak at the Safari Club International-Wisconsin annual banquet Feb. 9-10 in Brookfield, Wis. (Contributed photo)

Safari Club International-Wisconsin, the local SCI chapter, has announced plans for its 47th annual grand banquet and fundraiser scheduled for Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Brookfield Conference Center in Brookfield, Wis. Celebrity hunter Melissa Bachman will be on hand.

This annual fundraiser is open to SCI-Wisconsin members and their guests for the two-day event. Last year the event raised more than $700,000. Sean Coykendall, chapter president, said it was an intentional move to bring Bachman to the event.

“Not only is she a major force in the industry, she is one of the hardest working individuals in the hunting space,” he said. “We have been trying to make people aware that SCI isn’t just about people hunting in exotic places. It’s about pursuing whatever you feel passionate about from squirrel hunting to hunting kudo. I’ve always been a whitetail hunter, hunting public land for most of my life, but have also been fortunate to hunt abroad. Most SCI members have started out that way, too, in their hunting pursuit. Whether you’re blue collar or white collar, you are welcome at our event.”

The banquet is open to the public on Saturday Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no admission charge. The day will feature a family hunting expo.

All attendees will have access to an expanded number of exhibits, outfitters, taxidermists, and outdoor enthusiasts, and have the chance to interact with fellow hunters.

In addition, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, attendees are invited to listen to leaders from the women’s hunting community, including Wisconsin’s Dr. Christine Thomas, founder of the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, Sarah Ingle, president of the Women’s Hunting and Sporting Association (WHSA), and of course their featured guest, Bachman, prominent American hunter, producer and host of many hunting programs.

The grand banquet is the largest annual fundraiser for SCI-Wisconsin. More than 70% of the proceeds are invested back into educational, training, humanitarian and sporting programs across southeastern Wisconsin. SCI-Wisconsin also funds lobbying efforts on behalf of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts on a local, state and national basis. The chapter has raised more than $4.5 million over the past 10 years. 

The 2024 banquet will feature raffles of outdoor gear and hunting experiences, an exhibit hall filled with international, national, and local outfitters, taxidermists, wildlife artists and sporting equipment specialists, live hunt, tropical vacation and fishing trip auctions, gun raffles and the chance to share hunting adventures with fellow hunting and outdoor buffs.  

On Saturday, bring in wildlife trophies to be scored for free by Boone and Crocket, Pope and Young and SCI-certified scorers.  Plus, all scored mount owners will be placed into a raffle for a free guided African hunt.

Entrance fees are $50 per person for Friday night, $75 for Saturday evening and $110 for both nights. 

Friday and Saturday evening attendees have full access to the hall, including dinner and a live auction. Attendance on Saturday morning and early afternoon is free to all attendees. Event sponsorships are available; call Dean LePoidevin at (414) 507-5494, or email him at lepoidevin.sciwi@gmail.com for availability. 

Volunteers are needed for both days. Registration can be found at www.sciwi.org/grand-banquet or contact Sharon Yunk at (262) 627-3806 or email her at sciwireservations@gmail.com. 

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?