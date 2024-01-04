PF&BC to partner with Md. in a mussel restoration

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is partnering with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on a project to restore freshwater mussels to the West Branch Susquehanna River. The effort is the result of a grant awarded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Lock Haven University and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission are also partners on the project.