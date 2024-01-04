Ohio Outdoor News Fishing Report – January 4, 2024

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fishing pressure throughout the Buckeye State is light, but shore fishermen seem to be cashing in on a good bite in some places, including Indian and Buckeye lakes in Central Ohio and on Lake Erie.