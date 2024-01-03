Minnesota, McLeod County loses conservation icon in Dr. Virgil C. Voigt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota, the McLeod County area in particular, has lost a conservation icon and ambassador. Dr. Virgil C. Voigt, a retired veterinarian, lifelong conservationist and outdoorsman, and a well-respected community leader who worked tirelessly to improve the state’s natural resources, died Dec. 25. Voigt, of Hutchinson, was 83.