Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

JAN. 11: Bobcat hunting season closes in Unit H.

JAN. 11: Michigan Natural Resources Commission meets at Lansing Community College West Campus, Rooms M119-121, 5708 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI 48917. Contact NRC@michigan.gov for more info or to make a public appearance before the Commission.

JAN. 20: Bobcat hunting season closes in Unit G.

FEB. 1: Spring turkey application period ends.

FEB. 1: Bobcat hunting season closes in Unit D.

FEB. 8: Michigan Natural Resources Commission meets at Lansing Community College West Campus, Rooms M119-121, 5708 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI 48917. Contact NRC@michigan.gov for more info or to make a public appearance before the Commission.

FEB. 17-18: Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

FEB. 25: Permanent Ice Shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

MARCH 1: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from be removed from southern Lower Peninsula lakes.

MARCH 1: Bobcat hunting season closes in Units A, B, & C.

MARCH 1: Fox hunting season ends.

MARCH 1: Pure Michigan Hunt application sales begin.

MARCH 1: Muskrat, mink and fox trapping seasons end.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Winter Firearms Show will be held at the Chief Okemos Sportsman’s Club, 4667 Gunnell Road, Dimondale, MI. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. January 7. Call (517) 646-0681 for more info.

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, second Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS

JAN. 11-14: Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

JAN. 19-21: Kalamazoo Outdoor Sports Expo will be held at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, Mich. 49048. Visit Kalamazoooutdoorexpo.com or call Kerry Moore at (219) 575-8502 for more info.

JAN. 27-FEB. 4: Progressive Detroit Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

FEB. 22-25: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

FEB. 22-25: Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 7-10: Ultimate Sport Show–Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 14-17: The Progressive Novi Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

APRIL 18-20: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minn. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for more information.

MAY 18-19: Great Lakes Boating Festival, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48236. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Tri-Cities Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at The Grand, 660 W. Hampton Rd, Essexville, MI 48732. Call Jason Maraskine (989) 486-1961 for more info.

JAN 13: Whitetails Unlimited Hillman Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Hillman Community Center, 24220 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hillman, MI 49746. Contract Fred Weber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 15-16: Whitetails Unlimited Shakey Lakes Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Camp Shakey Lakes, W 7350 County Road G-12, Stephenson, MI 49887. Contact Mandy Kakuk at (906) 399-1872 for info.

JAN. 20: Michigan Pheasants Forever State Conference Banquet/Fundraiser begins at 9 a.m. at Lansing Brewery Company, 518 E. Shiawassee Street., Lansing 48912. Call Melissa Gildemeister at (734)-536-7929 for more info.

JAN. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Port Huron Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge #343, 3292 Beach Road, Port Huron, MI 48060. Call Sue Hudy at (810) 982-8531 for more info.

JAN. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Clare/Harrison Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Lions Club, 417 Fairlane Street, Harrison, MI 48625. Call Margaret Zelinski at (810) 618-1681 for more info.

JAN. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan West Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at the Gilmore, 5279 W. River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Hunt Camp begins at 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2573 Winkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 31: Whitetails Unlimited Pine River Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Alma Elks Club, 610 W. Warwick, Alma, MI, 48801. Call Darren Fish at (989) 388-3001 for more info.

FEB. 3: East Martin Christian School will hold its annual wild game dinner begins at 5 p.m. at East Martin Christian School, 516 118th Avenue, Martin, Michigan 49070. Contact Ruth Altman at (269) 672-5722 for more info.

FEB. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at Eagle Eye Banquet Center, 15500 Chandler Rd., Bath, MI 48808. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Midland County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Great Hall, 5121 Bay City Road, Midland, MI 48642. Call Randy Raymond at 989-578-7514 for more info.

ATTENTION

CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

FEB. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Spring Lake Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Trillium Event Center, 17246 Van Wagoner, Spring Lake, MI 494456. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Kalamazoo Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Fountains, 525 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment, MI 49004. Call Dave Wilkins at (269) 377-3149 for more info.

FEB. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Pinconning Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Pinconning Cheese House, 770 E. Pinconning Road, Pinconning, MI 48650. Call Paul Kaczmarek at (989) 313-0548 for more info.

FEB. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Croton Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Dr., Newaygo, MI 49337. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Roscommon Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Craf Center, 606 Lake Street, Roscommon, MI 48653. Call Ron Alden at (989) 239-6517 for ore info.

FEB. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Iosco County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Rushman Hall, 821 Newman Street, East Tawas, MI 48730. Call Mike Westcott at (989) 310-0760 for more info.

FEB. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Ionia Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115 S. Steel Street, Ionia, MI, 48846. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 24: Whitetails Unlimited West Branch Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 601 Columbus Avenue, West Branch, MI 48661. Call Jim Gilbert at (989) 550-4828 for more info.

FEB. 24: National Deer Association Thumb Area Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Ubly Heights Golf and Country Club, 2409 E Atwater Road, Ubly, MI 48475. Call Kevin Polega at (810) 834-9418 for more info.

FEB. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Lapeer Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Lapeer Country Club, 3786 Hunt Road, Lapeer, MI 48446. Call Jeremy Keefer at (810) 691-7176 for more info.

FEB. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Frankenmuth/Reese/Birch Run Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Zehnders of Frankenmuth, 730 S. Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI 48734. Call Ron Ross at (989) 798-0960 for ore info.

MARCH 2: North-Central Chapter of the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association Annual Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Clare Michigan Church of the Nazarene. Call Gary Maas at (989) 588-1193 for more info.

MARCH 2: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI 49045. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited St. Joseph County Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Sturgis Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1207 W. Chicago Drive, Sturgis, MI 49091. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 13: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan Northwest Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at Hagerty Center, 715 E. Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49686. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 16: Whitetails Unlimited Cedar Springs Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 91 N. 1st Street, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Contact Brian Egan at (616) 291-5335 for more info.

MARCH 22: Grant Gobblers Chapter of the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association Annual Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Grant Community Church, 115 W. State Road, Grant, MI 49327. Call Brian Heminger at (616) 291-1626 for more info.

MARCH 30: Whitetails Unlimited Stockbridge Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion 510, 830 S. Clinton Street, Stockbridge, MI 49286. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited West Huron Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Pigeon Event Center, 311 Main Street, Pigeon, MI 48755. Call Jim Gilbert at (989) 550-4828 for more info.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited Houghton Lake Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Northern Center, 7784 Stone School Road, Houghton Lake, MI 48629. Call Dave DenBoer at (989) 429-0822 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Shelby Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Shelby Optimist Club, 788 Industrial Park Drive, Shelby, MI 49455. Call Dustin Waller at (231) 861-5599 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva, MI 49645. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Lenawee Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post #180, 16113 Cadmus Road, Hudson, MI 72428. Call John Ofchar at (517) 812-8480 for more info.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Wexford County Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Grill, 7839 E. 46½ Road, Cadillac, MI 49601. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

MAY 4: Whitetails Unlimited Jackson Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Gene Davis & Sons Banquet Center, 3575 Francis Street, Jackson, MI 49203. Call Tom or Wanda Cure at (517) 524-6669 for more info.