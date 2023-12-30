Entry into ice fishing need not be intimidating: Here’s where to start

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The next time you take a stroll into the icefishing section of any big-box outdoor store, don’t be surprised if you walk away a little shocked and somewhat awed by the experience.