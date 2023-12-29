Happy New Year from Outdoors Radio! Learn about Fish Donkey, the future of fishing tournaments. Christina Dollhausen, traveling companion and photographer for Sasquatch Vernon S. Quatch, reports on places to visit and explore in Vernon County, Wisconsin. There is still open water on the Madison lakes. A new fish passage on the Milwaukee River allows fish to migrate above the Kletzsch Park dam. Dan and Jeff discuss their plans for 2024.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1852
