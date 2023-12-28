Caught a goldfish in Illinois? It may well be just as invasive as its carp cousin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Randomly catching a goldfish in Illinois ponds, lakes and rivers is no longer the shock it once was – reports of such catches are made each summer. For example, in July of this year, an angler reported catching a 2-pound goldfish at Silver Lake in Highland in southern Illinois. “Probably at one time a pet is my best guess,” John Wolters offered in an email after his catch. “I suspect it just happens.”