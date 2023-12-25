Winter steelhead fishing: Lake Erie-area tributaries surprisingly accessible this time of year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The air temperature hovered near 35 degrees when my buddy, Jim, and I waded into the cold waters of a Lake Erie tributary, appreciating the protection of our waders, which kept us dry and comfortable. Jim caught the first fish. He brought it to the shallows before hoisting his trophy so I could snap a couple of photos before he released it back into the pool. Soon after, a large steelie accepted my sucker spawn imitation.