Dean Bortz: “Cracky” leaving big shoes to fill in southern Ashland County, Wis., town

Friends and family packed the Catholic church in a very small town in southern Ashland County right to the rafters on the morning of Dec. 16 to say farewell to a good man. Cracky. He was so well known locally he didn’t need to use the last name of Weinberger. Cracky. That’s all anyone ever knew him by, for the most part.