Commentary: Just who is in charge of the Wisconsin DNR?

Since Adam Payne abruptly resigned as Department of Natural Resources (DNR) secretary in October, Steven Little, DNR deputy secretary, has been the acting secretary. There has been no announcement by Gov. Tony Evers who the new secretary-designee might be, and one reason could be because potential replacements may fear being appointed to a position just to be fired by the Republican legislature, as occurred to four members of the Natural Resources Board (NRB) in October.