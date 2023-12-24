Mild temperatures make for a great chance to tackle winter whitetail habitat projects

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve been trying lately to chip away at a deer hunt here and there, aiming for another doe to fill the freezer while holding onto dwindling hope for an ever-more-elusive mature buck. Not helping my cause has been mild, dry December weather. But for this deer hunter, a warm, dry winter is exactly what the habitat doctor ordered.