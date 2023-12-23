Spoon-fed: Here’s when and what to use when it comes to ice fishing with spoons

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Spoons. If you were to look through any old angler’s tackle box, be it an open-water collection or a hardwater collection, you will more than likely find spoons. Spoons play a huge part in the ice-fishing world – not just for northern pike or walleyes, but for panfish, too. I am going to run you through a couple of scenarios that require different spoons and why, and then the many differences between spoons.