Episode 467 – Ice and deer kill updates, changes at TRCP, eagle poaching, and remembering America’s most deadly wild fire

Managing Editor and Host Rob Drieslein discusses the marginal ice conditions across much of Minnesota with Editor Tim Spielman, then the review the latest 2023 white-tailed deer kill tally and number of chronic wasting disease positives. Tony Peterson returns another week to talk hunting, then Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to talk a number of news topics, including the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, Whit Fosburgh’s announcement that he’s leaving the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, thousands of poached eagles to satisfy the black market demand for parts and feathers, and remembering America’s most deadly wild fire, which actually took place in Wisconsin.
