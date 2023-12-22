Search
Friday, December 22nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, December 22nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board gets first look at deer season harvest

Wisconsin gun deer hunters were looking for bucks like this one in November. Unfortunately, this buck only showed up on a trail camera in October. (Photo by Tim Eisele)
“Keep your mind open because there are opportunities for change ahead,” said Natural Resources Board (NRB) Chairman Bill Smith to deer hunters who are frustrated over the 2023 deer season. The board heard a preliminary report on the 2023 gun deer season from Jeff Pritzl, DNR deer program specialist, indicating the preliminary overall statewide deer harvest was down 17% from last season. Unhappiness from hunters, evident from several meetings in northern Wisconsin following the season, led Pritzl to encourage hunters to attend the County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) meetings this spring in every county.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?