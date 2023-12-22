Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board gets first look at deer season harvest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“Keep your mind open because there are opportunities for change ahead,” said Natural Resources Board (NRB) Chairman Bill Smith to deer hunters who are frustrated over the 2023 deer season. The board heard a preliminary report on the 2023 gun deer season from Jeff Pritzl, DNR deer program specialist, indicating the preliminary overall statewide deer harvest was down 17% from last season. Unhappiness from hunters, evident from several meetings in northern Wisconsin following the season, led Pritzl to encourage hunters to attend the County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) meetings this spring in every county.