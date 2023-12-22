Wisconsin State Roundup: Why did the DNR’s chief game warden not present Shikar Safari Club award at NRB meeting?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

You’ll find a news story by veteran reporter Tim Eisele on Brian Knepper, a Wisconsin DNR game warden who received this year’s Shikar Safari Club award at the Dec. 13 Natural Resources Board meeting in Madison. In the past, the DNR’s chief game warden has typically presented this award to the recipient, so it seemed quite unusual that DNR Chief Conservation Warden Casey Krueger was not in the room that day to present the award to Knepper.