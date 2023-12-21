Return of fish species signal potential for delisting Sand Hill River stretch in northwestern Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The return of redhorse species of fish to a stretch of the Sand Hill River in Polk County reflects improving trends that could lead to removal from the state’s impaired waters list as early as 2026. “Overall, things are looking much improved in terms of fish passage,” Murphy Steininger, who led the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency monitoring crew and reviewed the results, said in November. “We’ve definitely documented some improvements.”