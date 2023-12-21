Search
Thursday, December 21st, 2023
New special fishing regulations in Minnesota in final stage of approval

A regulation for a protected slot limit from 30 to 40 inches and a two-fish possession limit for northern pike on the Gull Lake chain near Brainerd, Minn., drew a lot of interest from the public. (Stock photo courtesy of Vexilar)
The Minnesota DNR is wrapping up the final stages of new special and experimental fishing regulations. The public comment period is over, and the final approval will happen with the DNR in time for the 2024 fishing regulations book, effective March 1, 2024. There were eight new regulations presented to the public for comment from the end of May to the end of October this year.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

