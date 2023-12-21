Minnesota DNR, partners move forward with moose habitat planning

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR received a grant of nearly half a million dollars in November 2022 to focus on moose habitat in the northeastern part of the state. During 2023, workshops happened and planning teams formed with various organizations and partners across the state to focus on moose habitat. Megan Eiting, DNR collaborative moose habitat planner, said she’s seen progress with the grant, and she’s hoping to have a strategy in place by the end of 2024 to implement.