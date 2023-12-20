Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn/Austin Conf. Center, Austin. For more information call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

JAN. 20 Whitetails Unlimited Red River Valley Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, East Grand Forks. For more information call John Eaton, 218-779-0968.

JAN. 27: Pine County Chapter of Pheasants Forever – East Central Spurs will be held at Tobles Event Center in Hinckley. Doors open at 5.

FEB. 3: NWTF Struttin Blackbeards banquet is being held at the Clarissa Ballroom. Doors Open at 4. Contact James Olson for more info at 320-766-1692 or jvolson@wisper-wireless.com.

FEB. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Western Minnesota Deer Camp is holding its Banquest and Fundraisrer at Prairie Edge Casino Resort. Doors Open at 5:30. Call Chris Petersen 507-450-6256 or email nh@whitetailsunlimited.com for More Info.

FEB. 17: The Crow River Chapter of Delta Waterfowl is holding its banquet at the Spicer American Legion. Doors open at 5. Contact Shawn Terning at 320-262-1588 for more info.

FEB. 22: MDHA Bemidji Chapter Annual Banquet, 5:00 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more information call Cheryl Brook, 218-209-1033 or email brookcd@paulbunyan.net

FEB. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Southwest Minnesota Deer Camp is having their banquet at the Worthington Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30. Contact Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info or email nh@whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 8: Dakota Strutters Chapter NWTF Banquet at Horse & Hunt Club in Prior Lake. Doors open at 5:30. Contact Tamara Barum at (612) 282-5100 or tj.barum@gmail.com

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Twin Cities Deer Camp is holding their banquet at the DoubleTree by Hilton Roseville. Doors open at 5:30. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info. nh@whitetailsunlimited.com

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter Banquet at the Holiday Inn. Doors open at 5. Contact Ray Priem at 218-849-1230 or go to cneal@whitetailsunlimited.com for more info.

MARCH 9: Lyon County Pheasants Forever 41st Annual Banquet. Doors open at 5:00 at 5 Family Ranch. Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info.

MARCH 16: Rum River Pheasants Forever is having its banquet at Jack & Jims in Sartell. Doors open at 5. Contact Bernie Peterson at 320-761-4262 for more info.

MARCH 23: Brown County Pheasants Forever Annual Banquet at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Doors open at 4:30. Contact Tim Kraskey at 612-298-0909 or go to https://www.browncountypf.org.



MARCH 23: MN River Valley Chapter MDHA, 40th Annual Banquet, Doors open at 4:30 p.m., The Park Ballroom, New Prague. For more information call Deb Tribby, 612-723-6057.

MARCH 23: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Area Chapter Banquet will be held at teh Eagles Club in Bemidji. Doors open at 5. Contact Aaron Humeniuk at 218-766-6982 for more info. cneal@whitetailsunlimited.com

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter is having its banquet at the AAD Shrine in Hermantown. Doors open at 5. Contact Matt Erjavec at 218-464-8908 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet. Doors open at 4:30pm at Clair Nelson Community Center in Finland. Call 218-226-8177 for info on this event or go to cneal@whitetailsunlimited.com.

SHOWS

FEB. 24-25: Saint Cloud Gun Show at the National Guard Armory in St. Cloud. Contact Robert Allen Scepaniak II at 320-200-9449 or info@scepaniakevents.com. Hours: Saturday February 24th,: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM And Sunday February 25th,: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

APRIL 13-14: Saint Cloud Gun Show National Guard Armory. Contact Robert Allen Scepaniak II at 320-200-9449 or info@scepaniakevents.com. Hours: Saturday April 13th,: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM And Sunday April 14th,: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

OCT. 5-6: The Marshall Gun Show is being put on at Lyon County Pheasants Forever. Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron. prorok@outlook.com for info. Hours: Saturday 9-5 Sunday 9-3 Red Baron Arena & Expo Marshall

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Lyon Count Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7:00 pm, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Snowmobile Safety Education/Seminar: Tracy Area High School Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.. Contact Steven Rykhus at 507-276-3521 or rykhussteven@gmail.com. https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/snowmobile/index.html

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com.



• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.



• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JAN. 13: Menahga Family Fishing Derby is being held at Spirit Lake in Menahga. The event happens at the public access at 12:00 noon. Call 218-255-0706 for more info. davetreinen@gmail.com



FEB. 4: Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club Ice Fishing Derby Sunday February 4. Sleepy Eye Lake, Sleepy Eye. Contact Lynn (507) 920-0459

FEB. 8-11: La Crosse Sport Show, Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse, Wis. For more information call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 15-18: Duluth Sport Show, Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more information call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 15-18: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more information call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 17: 40th Annual Centerville Lions Club Ice Fishing Contest Saturday February 17, 2024 11am-2pm, registration begins at 9am. Centerville Lake, Centerville. More info email: Centervillelions@gmail.com

APRIL 4-7: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Thursday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more information call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

APRIL 18-20: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous; Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for details.

MAY 4: Midway USA Foundation’s Day of Clays, Minnesota. 9:00 a.m., Rice Creek Hunting & Rec., Little Falls. For more information call Sarah Hall, 573-303-8869.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen & Conservation Club: June 17-18, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., 60857 272nd Ave, Mantorville, For more information call Gary Mills and Joe Hensel, 712-330-0959.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Aug. 12-13, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile Nature Center, Fertile, For more information call Les Krogstad, 218-945-6213.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6-9 p.m. Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Plymouth Gun Club: all Year Wed. 11:00 a.m. to dark and Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fractional Toys, St. Paul. For questions, please contact Tom Goodrich at 612-987-5466.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact Tom Goodrich at 612-987-5466.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact Tom Goodrich at 612-987-5466.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m., Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact Tom Goodrich at 612-987-5466.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

North Suburban Chapter MDHA: Next meeting is Tues. Dec. 12. Capra’s Sporting Goods, 8565 Central Ave NE, Blaine. Meeting at 6 p.m. Contact: Richard Bohnen, 612-558-4508

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023 Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 p.m. Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.