Try ice fishing Lake Jean, Ricketts Glen State Park in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If Ricketts Glen State Park was Las Vegas, the Glens Natural Area would be its headliner. A National Natural Landmark, the Glens is home to 22 named waterfalls, the largest being 94-foot-tall Ganoga Falls. Crowds of people visit, especially on weekends, to hike past all that tumbling water. But no one goes to Vegas just for the headliners, and no one – no anglers, anyway – should go to Ricketts Glen just to hike.