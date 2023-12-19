Commentary: You have to wonder what some Pennsylvania hunting clubs have to hide

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The bylaws of the hunting club I belong to specifically state that game wardens shall have access to our lease at all times. We provide all area wardens with the combination to our gate locks and welcome – encourage actually – their presence on our lease. We invite them to our functions and annual events. Why? Because we want our members to obey the game laws and we have nothing in or associated with our club that we’re trying to hide.