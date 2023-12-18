Gear & Gadgets: A look at the CRYO Trigger Inline Ice Reel, and more

Building on the CRYO line of ice fishing gear, Eagle Claw aimed to create an inline ice reel that embodies the quality, precision, and affordability that is CRYO. The CRYO Trigger Inline Ice Reel is an ingeniously lightweight reel designed for all day comfort, high performance at any temp, all offered at a price everyday anglers can afford.

Engineered with an enhanced lubrication system, it is designed to provide unrivaled resilience even in the harshest climates known to man. Catching fish is now the center of your focus, not hoping your stuttering drag doesn’t finally freeze.

The CRYO Trigger Inline Ice Reel, fitted with a ceramic line guide, promises butter-smooth, line off-the-spool operation reducing line twist even in the grip of the coldest weather. It marries efficiency with affordability seamlessly. Unwavering in the face of plummeting temps, the reliable drag system operates smoothly, ensuring no hiccups occur during your most crucial moments. This reel features a spool tension system meticulously calibrated for optimum jig control, in any scenario. Weighing a mere 7.6 ounces and offered in right or left-handed models, these reels form a seamless team with any CRYO Carbon Ice Rods series model.

Experience the CRYO difference and master the winter waters today. Learn more at www.eagleclaw.com/ice-fishing

LIVESCOPE PLUS ICE FISHING BUNDLE LI

The LiveScope™ Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI, is a chartplotter and transducer bundle with the latest live-scanning sonar technology powered by a lightweight lithium battery from Garmin. The ultimate portable solution for anglers on and off the ice, LiveScope Plus delivers brilliantly clear scanning sonar returns and 35% improved target separation over the existing system. And thanks to the included lithium battery, anglers can cover more ground on the ice with up to 65% more battery life.

Optimized for precision and accuracy, the new design of the LiveScope Plus transducer not only delivers 35% improved target separation, it’s also capable of identifying and separating targets as small as 14” at distances 100 feet from the hole.

The LiveScope Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI features two modes in one transducer – forward and down. A built-in flasher also provides a view of jigs and fish as they swim into the beam. Equipped with everything needed for hardwater fishing, this new bundle includes a large ECHOMAP™ UHD 93sv touchscreen combo with keyed assist. For more details visit www.garmin.com

CLAM OUTDOORS TATSUMI ROD AND REEL COMBO

The Tatsumi Combo has all the top features that ice anglers want in a premium ice fishing combo that usually costs hundreds more. Clam Outdoors packed as many features as possible into this rod and reel, like a 5+1 bearing system that provides incredibly smooth operation paired with an ultra-sensitive carbon blank, and a skeletal reel seat for extra sensitivity.

It has an instant anti-reverse system and parallel line lay oscillation system, extra-wide aluminum spool, chrome steel ball bearings and SF +PTFE drag system.

The Tatsumi will provide unmatched sensitivity and feel to help you catch more fish and is available in nine actions.

Clam Outdoors began as a manufacturer of quality ice fishing equipment over 30 years ago.

The leader in the ice-fishing industry offers a full line of hardwater fishing supplies, including the Fish Trap® (flip over shelters), Clam™ pop-up hub-style shelters, IceArmor™ by Clam (outerwear: bibs, parkas, head & hand) and Clam Ice Fishing clothing (base layer, socks, boots). To view and learn more, please visit www.clamoutdoors.com

FIRESTICK BLAZES ITS WAY INTO MORE MUZZLELOADER SEASONS

Federal Ammunition’s FireStick muzzleloader ignition system has now been approved for use during the muzzleloader specific seasons in 25 states, including Minnesota, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and more. Additionally, several more state approvals are anticipated in 2024.

The use of this new revolutionary FireStick system is blazing the way for new hunters to try muzzleloading. It not only allows for a less intimidating experience for the newcomers, it also has helped to reactivate former muzzleloader hunters to get back into the sport. Many of these hunters had gotten frustrated with the complexities, cleaning hassles, and inconsistencies of less modern muzzleloading rifles. All those frustrations are solved with Federal’s FireStick system.

Federal engineers opened a whole new chapter in muzzleloading technology with the FireStick launch several years ago. This all-new ignition system charges from the breech, yet the projectile is loaded from the muzzle. The FireStick powder capsule is impervious to moisture and built to the same tight tolerances as Federal Premium Ammunition. It is a quick, simple, and safe system for hunters of all experience levels.

There’s never been a muzzleloading system like FireStick. Learn all the details that set FireStick apart, giving hunters convenient, safe, and consistent performance. For more information on all products from Federal, visit www.federalpremium.com.

NEW SUPER PREMIUM SHAD RAP ELITE

With the new Shad Rap® Elite, Rapala turns up the power, from a 10 to an 11, on its legendary Shad Rap fishing lure to deliver premium features that super fans of this highly effective and productive lure will appreciate.

Introduced in the early 1980s, the Shad Rap went on to become one of the most successful fishing lures of all time. Today, Rapala is introducing a next generation of the Shad Rap – the Elite – which is loaded with new features that freshwater fish everywhere will find hard to resist.

Built around the popular and proven original Shad Rap, the Elite consists of premium balsa wood, a profile shape of the nature shad baitfish, and the swimming action of a wounded minnow.

Equally effective cast or trolled, performing from ultra-slow presentations to super-fast without fail. Slightly heavier than the original, the new Shad Rap Elite can be cast longer allowing this bait to be fished in harsher conditions or on a bait cast. Forged, flattened, one-piece, throughwire construction improves durability as it battles all species around the world.

Premium, high-definition color patterns with a metallic gilded face give the Shad Rap Elite a total game-changing, ultra-natural look. Learn more at www.rapala.com.