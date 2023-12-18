12.54-pound walleye wins Fall Brawl and Slam on Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A night fishing trip off the shores of Cleveland on Nov. 24 landed an angler from Olmsted Township a monster walleye – along with it two fishing boats. Ryan Smith and his fishing buddy, David Ward, had put Ward’s boat in at Edgewater Park and were trolling offshore when Smith landed a 12.54-pound, 29.5-inch walleye that won the Walleye Fall Brawl and the Walleye Fall Slam.