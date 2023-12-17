Outdoors headlines: Here’s a look back on top stories from a big 2023 in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The year of 2023 was chock full of fine news stories that made the pages of Ohio Outdoor News. From two Lake Erie tournament fishermen headed to jail to a 16-year-old record smallmouth bass, Ohio Outdoor News reported it all in 2023 from one end of the state to the other. So, without further ado, we present the 2023 Year in Review, a tradition that dates back to the original year of publication of Ohio Outdoor News in 2006.