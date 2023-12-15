Three Iowa land purchases add nearly 50 acres for recreation use

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Natural Resources Commission approved the purchase of three properties, with one of the purchases receiving special attention at the commission's Thursday meeting at the Wallace Building in Des Moines. The parcel receiving added attention involved 31 acres of nearly level to gently-sloping land adjacent to the Perkins Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Palo Alto County. Its appraised value is $332,100 and the commission agreed to pay $330,000 for the property.