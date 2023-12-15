Search
Friday, December 15th, 2023
Three Iowa land purchases add nearly 50 acres for recreation use

The purchase of a 16.7-acre parcel in Iowa's Jackson County, adjacent to the Green Island Wildlife Management Area, will allow access for hunting and other outdoor activities and increase habitat for waterfowl. (Stock photo)
The Iowa Natural Resources Commission approved the purchase of three properties, with one of the purchases receiving special attention at the commission's Thursday meeting at the Wallace Building in Des Moines. The parcel receiving added attention involved 31 acres of nearly level to gently-sloping land adjacent to the Perkins Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Palo Alto County. Its appraised value is $332,100 and the commission agreed to pay $330,000 for the property.
