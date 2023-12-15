Bluebill in Iowa’s Cerro Gordo County is small body of water with a few options for anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bluebill Lake in Iowa’s Cerro Gordo County is a small body of water that offers anglers an opportunity at panfish, bass and catfish. At 40 acres and a maximum depth of a little less than 20 feet, the lake four miles southeast of Clear Lake features populations of black crappie, bluegill, channel catfish, yellow perch and largemouth bass.