A year-end reflection on loss, love, and the legacy of outdoor connections

As Winter Solstice nears along with the end of the year, I seem to always become more introspective. It's as if this particular season serves as a poignant juncture for said introspection, particularly when contemplating the losses endured and the cherished relationships that have ended. Many of those losses include special mentors and friends with whom I've shared many an outdoor adventure. It's especially true this year after we recently lost a lower Kaskaskia legend, Ron "Jolly" Joellenbeck.