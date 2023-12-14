Land donations add recreational opportunities at five Iowa sites

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Several groups and individuals were in the gift-giving mood, and outdoor enthusiasts will be the beneficiaries, following action taken Dec. 14 by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. All told, five parcels were donated to the state, with a combined 250 acres, in places bordering everything from a state forest to a trio of wildlife management areas and a prairie.