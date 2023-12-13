Would becoming a National Park affect the fishing at Illinois’ Alton riverfront area?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of my most memorable experiences as a journalist involved sitting in a boat on a frigid winter morning next to DNR Fisheries Biologist Rob Maher as we watched two fishermen pull giant spoonbills out of the Mississippi River. Somewhere in a box, I have a photo of myself holding a 40-pound paddlefish – the proper name for the spoonbill – with the Alton riverfront in the background. I thought of that 25-year-old photo the other day when it was announced there is a major push to transform Alton’s riverfront area into the country’s next National Park.