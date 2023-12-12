The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Nov. 30 that it has confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Jackson County. Here are the details.
WI Daily Update: CWD found in another new western county
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
MN Daily Update: Help gather and sell black spruce cones to state nursery
The Minnesota DNR is asking state citizens to help collect and then sell black spruce cones in northern Minnesota to
Christine Thomas: A great 2023 deer season is a wrap
For reasons that I do not know, and that do not matter to this narrative, my husband, Stan, had arranged
For Minnesota’s Fred Bengtson, four decades with the DNR was an extension of a lifetime with wildlife
Fred Bengtson left his job without even the rumor of fanfare.
He didn’t give a farewell speech to his staff,