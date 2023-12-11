Walleyes, smallmouths the story at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin’s Sheboygan County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sheboygan County’s Elkhart Lake ranks as the state’s fourth deepest natural lake and its dissolved oxygen levels at depth are high enough to not only be considered a “two-story” lake that once supported stocked trout, but still supports a natural population of ciscoes – an important forage fish for the lake’s walleyes, muskies, and northern pike.