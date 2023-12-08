The Minnesota DNR is conducting a drawdown of water levels on a southwest Minnesota lake. Here’s what to know.
MN Daily Update: Water drawdown on important lake in southwest part of state
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
NASA gives Pennsylvania researchers $1 million grant for forest study
A research team led by a Penn State ecologist has received a $1 million grant from the National Aeronautics and
Identify and hunt buck escape routes to tag more mature deer
Hunting escape routes for mature bucks is not necessarily something new, yet it may be underutilized. I discovered just how
New York’s third holiday week hunt set to commence Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Late muzzleloading season in the Southern Zone continues to be later than ever. For the third year (since 2021), New