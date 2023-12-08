Search
Friday, December 8th, 2023
Friday, December 8th, 2023

Episode 35 — The Family Forest Carbon Program

Host Dan Ladd talks with Sierra Giraud, of the Family Forest Carbon Program, which is working to become established in New York and across the Northeast. The program, which is connected to the American Forest Foundation, works with landowners of small properties on sustainable forest management with a goal towards increased carbon storage. Sierra explains how it all works.

