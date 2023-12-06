Ice fishing at the doorstep: Here is a checklist to get you ready

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Here we go again; the 2023 ice-fishing season has arrived. As I dig out my gear for early ice fishing, here are some thoughts on the equipment and preparations needed for success on the ice, while keeping safety in mind.