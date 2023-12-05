Michigan crossbow hunter shoots unusual buck with ‘Bullwinkle’ deer disease

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Brian Sheets got quite a surprise when he shot a 6-point white-tailed buck with his crossbow on October 11. Hunting near his home in Manton, Mich., in Wexford County, Sheets shot a buck he thought had an apple in its mouth. Upon closer examination he realized the entire snout of his buck was swollen, making the animal appear moose-like.