Luzerne County, Pa., men face many wildlife poaching charges

Dallas, Pa. — Two Luzerne County residents have been charged for the unlawful taking, killing and possession of numerous white-tailed deer and other related criminal offenses, according to Pennsylvania Game Commission officials.

Michael Terpak, 38 and Charles Olson, 52, both of Ashley, face multiple game law charges resulting from a month-long investigation that began in July 2023.

Charges against Terpak and Olson were filed on Nov. 14 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel O’Donnell, Drums.

The Game Commission began the investigation after receiving information that Terpak and Olson had been hunting for white-tailed deer during a time of year when hunting for deer was closed.

The Game Commission alleges that both Terpak and Olson participated in illegally killing or shooting at white-tailed deer and allowed multiple juveniles to do the same, sometimes in an unsafe manner.

State game wardens conducted multiple interviews with the suspects and were able to collect electronic evidence through search warrants that had been served on Terpak and Olson.

Terpak faces two first-degree misdemeanor counts for endangering the welfare of children, two first-degree misdemeanor counts for corruption of minors, one first-degree misdemeanor count for the unlawful killing or taking of big game during closed season, two ungraded misdemeanor counts for the killing or taking of big game during a closed season, four summary counts for the killing or taking of big game during a closed season, one summary count for unlawful possession of game or wildlife and four summary counts of failure to wear fluorescent orange-colored material when hunting big game.

Olson faces two first-degree misdemeanor counts for corruption of minors, one first-degree misdemeanor count for the unlawful killing or taking of big game during closed season, two ungraded misdemeanor counts for the unlawful killing or taking of big game during closed season, three summary counts for the unlawful killing or taking of big game during closed season, one summary count for the unlawful possession of game or wildlife and five summary counts for failure to wear fluorescent orange-colored material when hunting big game.

Terpak faces a maximum of $70,800 in fines and penalties if convicted of all charges, and Olson faces a maximum of $47,300 in fines and penalties if convicted of all charges.