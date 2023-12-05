Chapman State Park in Pennsylvania’s Warren County is a hunting and fishing oasis

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Chapman State Park in Warren County is hardly big at 862 acres. It seems all the smaller for being surrounded on all sides by much larger chunks of public land, including the 514,000-plus acres of Allegheny National Forest and state game lands. Still, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources defines it as an “oasis of recreational facilities in a vast area of wilderness.” And rightly so. It is, indeed, a great base camp – literally at some times of year – for hunting and fishing the surrounding region.