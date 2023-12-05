Business as usual? All Pennsylvania Fish & Boat commissioners reappointed

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new process for selecting commissioners for both the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and the Game Commission was instituted by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration earlier this year. The new process was supposed to put new applicants for open seats an equal footing to those seeking reappointment. Is the new process doing what was promised? After all of the applications, interviews and feedback, all five of the sitting commissioners were reappointed for another four-year term.