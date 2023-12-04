Ohio Insider: Fracking in Ohio state parks is a terrible idea

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, even if no one is listening: Fracking in Ohio’s state parks is a bad, terrible idea. At issue is a recent decision by the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission that allows fracking for natural gas on public lands, namely those owned by the Ohio DNR and Ohio Department of Transportation.