Pennsylvania regulations to slow the spread of aquatic invasive species set for Jan. 1

New regulations aimed at stemming the spread of invasive aquatic species will take effect in Pennsylvania Jan. 1. Anglers and boaters will be required to clean their watercraft before leaving or entering a fishery, and will be prohibited from releasing live bait into commonwealth waters. Violators will face fines.