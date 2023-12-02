Late-season whitetails demand absolute silence; here are ways to stay quiet in the tree

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bowhunting whitetails post-firearms season poses all kinds of problems that were lesser concerns during early hunts. Deer are far more wary after being pursued for two months or more, not to mention roughly one-third of the animals sit in neat packages on freezer shelves of hunters. Deer are on high alert, and defeating their sight and sense of smell is proportionately more difficult, especially for close-range archers. But deer also possess an incredible sense of hearing, and that’s what we will address here.