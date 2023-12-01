Volunteers assist Wisconsin DNR with lake sturgeon conservation on St. Croix River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sometimes to get the job done, you have to call in the reinforcements. The Wisconsin DNR has recently done just that in its lake sturgeon tagging program. And thanks to a handful of dedicated citizen anglers, several hundred more St. Croix River “dinosaurs” are sporting new bling. Since August, volunteer anglers have caught just over 400 sturgeon on hook and line, and turned them back to the St. Croix with tags that should provide valuable data for years to come. This will build on work begun in 2015, when Wisconsin DNR fisheries personnel began netting and tagging below St. Croix Falls each spring.