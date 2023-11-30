Opening day of Ohio deer season was a boom for many gun hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While a lot of hunters – more than 19,000 of them – bagged their bucks and does on Ohio’s firearms deer-hunting opener Nov. 27, bunches more did not. And though Ohio Outdoor News has a stable of gifted writers who know which end is up on a deer-hunting firearm, they weren’t so fortunate. Among them were Steve Pollick, Tom Cross, Larry Moore, and John Hageman. All were in the field on Monday past. But none were successful, at least on the opener.