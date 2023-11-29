Treestand falls, fatalities in 2023 on pace to top recent deer seasons in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois CPOs have already reported two hunting-related fatalities related to treestands during the 2023 deer season. One fatality occurred when a hunter fell 15 feet from a ladder stand. The second involved a hunter who was found deceased at the base of his stand. The cause of death has not been reported, but the hunter had been reported missing for several hours.