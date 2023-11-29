Minnesota man cited in Brainerd-area deer case

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Conservation Officer Cadet Jamus Veit, who’s training with Conservation Officer Jim Guida, of Brainerd, Minn., received a Turn In Poachers call on Nov. 10 regarding multiple deer that were killed and left on a property near Brainerd. The case could result in license revocation, fines, and restitution paid by John David Trebtoske, 67, of McGrath, according to the Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division.