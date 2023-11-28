New state-issued park permit limits hunting opportunities at New York nature preserve

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New York State has issued a new use permit for a nature preserve in Saratoga County that is popular with waterfowl hunters, leaving in place a one-week duck hunting season and prompting proponents of hunting on the property to ponder their next move to seek more hunting opportunities. The new permit for Vischer Ferry Nature Preserve in the Town of Clifton Park comes on the heels of a change to town law that further restricts the possession of firearms on the property after hunters indicated they planned to hunt navigable waters on the preserve as federal law allows, and not abide by the one-week season set by the town.